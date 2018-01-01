Intel Open Image Denoise Gallery
This page contains a few sample screenshots of different renderings denoised with Intel Open Image Denoise, using the color, albedo, and normal buffers as inputs. The original (noisy) color buffers are also shown. Hover over an image (or tap on it if you have a touchscreen) to move the slider between the original and denoised versions.
If you have created any notable images using Intel Open Image Denoise and would like to share them on this page, please send us an email.
Crytek Sponza
Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:
Scene courtesy of Frank Meinl, downloaded from Morgan McGuire’s Computer Graphics Archive.
Amazon Lumberyard Bistro
Rendered at 64 spp and denoised in HDR:
Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:
Scene created by Amazon Lumberyard, released publicly in the NVIDIA Open Research Content Archive (ORCA) collection, downloaded from Morgan McGuire’s Computer Graphics Archive.
Mazda
Rendered at 64 spp and denoised in LDR:
Scene by Evermotion.
Villa
Rendered at 32 spp and denoised in HDR:
Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:
Scene by Evermotion.
Art Deco
Rendered at 2048 spp and denoised in HDR:
Scene by Evermotion.