Intel Open Image Denoise Gallery

This page contains a few sample screenshots of different renderings denoised with Intel Open Image Denoise, using the color, albedo, and normal buffers as inputs. The original (noisy) color buffers are also shown. Hover over an image (or tap on it if you have a touchscreen) to move the slider between the original and denoised versions.

If you have created any notable images using Intel Open Image Denoise and would like to share them on this page, please send us an email.

Crytek Sponza

Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Scene courtesy of Frank Meinl, downloaded from Morgan McGuire’s Computer Graphics Archive.

Amazon Lumberyard Bistro

Rendered at 64 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Denoised Original

Scene created by Amazon Lumberyard, released publicly in the NVIDIA Open Research Content Archive (ORCA) collection, downloaded from Morgan McGuire’s Computer Graphics Archive.

Mazda

Rendered at 64 spp and denoised in LDR:

Denoised Original

Scene by Evermotion.

Villa

Rendered at 32 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Rendered at 16 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Scene by Evermotion.

Art Deco

Rendered at 2048 spp and denoised in HDR:

Denoised Original

Scene by Evermotion.